Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Host Exclusive Virtual Educational Event "Diarrhea Dialogues: Why Bowel Control is Critical to Supportive Care in Cancer"

Leading Oncologists, Supportive Care Experts, and Patient Advocates Discuss Importance of Supportive Care for Cancer Patients and Address Debilitating Diarrhea Resulting from Cancer Therapy

Virtual Event and Q&A 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM EDT on October 20

Registration Open Now for Financial and Business Community

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines, today announced it will hold its first "Diarrhea Dialogues" virtual event on October 20 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET. The event, open to the financial and business community, will address the importance of supportive care for cancer patients as it relates to chronic lower GI tract distress, specifically with regard to debilitating diarrhea experienced as a result of cancer therapy.

Participating in the virtual event will be Jaguar leadership and distinguished oncologists and patient advocates, including:

Lisa Conte, Jaguar Health Founder and CEO

Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar Health acting Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community

D eeDee Jonrowe, four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion and breast cancer survivor

Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Director of West Cancer Center and Chief Medical Officer for OneOncology

Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital

Other leading oncologists and researchers, that will be announced at a later date

Participants will address the impact of diarrhea on cancer patients; common side effects of cancer therapies and management of symptoms; data and anecdotal information on the instance of diarrhea in cancer patients along with comparisons to chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV); and the importance of the patient and physician dialogue to the management of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD).

"Over the last decade, diarrhea among cancer patients and cancer survivors has become a growing and prevalent problem, impacting a patient's quality of life and cancer treatment. This is likely related to the fact that we now have many more anti-cancer agents that affect the gastrointestinal lining and mucosa, causing diarrhea," said Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Director of West Cancer Center and Chief Medical Officer for OneOncology. "In fact, more than half of the cancer patients I treat with newer targeted therapies, report diarrhea as their number one issue caused by their cancer treatment that seriously impacts their lives."

A growing number of novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, have been shown to cause diarrhea in cancer patients. These therapies may activate intestinal chloride ion channel-mediated secretory pathways, leading to increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e. secretory diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs.

"We are looking forward to hosting this event to raise awareness about the need for supportive care for cancer patients and survivors, specifically related to debilitating diarrhea as a result of cancer therapy," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "Attendees will gain a full understanding of the condition, the impact it has on cancer patients and caregivers, and initiatives Jaguar is planning to address this critical health need."

Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo") has conducted a preclinical study evaluating the effects of crofelemer (Mytesi®) in providing symptomatic relief of diarrhea associated with neratinib, a common TKI. Napo filed an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of Mytesi for prophylaxis and symptomatic relief of diarrhea in adult patients with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy with or without standard chemotherapy (CTD). This IND is now active, and Napo plans to initiate its pivotal trial with crofelemer in CTD in adult solid tumor patients in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to funding.

Mytesi is a non-opiate, plant-based, chloride ion channel modulating antidiarrheal medicine that is currently FDA approved for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS receiving antiretroviral therapy. Mytesi has a novel mechanism of action that works locally in the gut by gently and effectively modulating and normalizing the flow of water and electrolytes with minimal systemic absorption.

Registration for October 20th Diarrhea Dialogues Event

The event, which is exclusively for investors, financial analysts, business media, and business development executives, will be held virtually and include a Q&A segment with Jaguar leadership. Registration required via Zoom. To register, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U-3EWd9lS62dNnM7CRuzPA or email Jaguar@TogoRun.com for more information.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

