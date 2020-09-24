Zoovu Teams Up With BigCommerce To Deliver No-code Product Finders To Businesses Of All Sizes

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoovu, the global leader in Conversational Search, today announced their partnership with BigCommerce, the leading SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, to help their customers find what they're looking for, with no-code product finders.

The partnership represents a new era in the ecommerce industry, allowing brands and retailers of all sizes to create digital experiences that educate, inform, engage and convert customers in a no-code environment.

The growing reliance on digital channels requires businesses to deliver solutions like chatbots, product finders, and new forms of site search to remove barriers to purchase and convert shoppers without unnecessary delays and dedicated IT resources. By joining forces, Zoovu and BigCommerce offer the framework and tools to ensure every customer can find the products they are looking for.

"Joining forces with industry-leading technology partners such as BigCommerce is an incredibly important component of Zoovu's strategy. Our mission is to ensure that businesses of all sizes are able to deliver experiences that guide their customers to the products they need from start to cart," says Robert Mullen, CEO at Zoovu, "We are pleased to announce that our new partnership gives BigCommerce merchants the ability to build product finders in a no-code environment, quicker than ever, so they can spend more time seeing ROI and less time getting set-up."

"Our partnership with Zoovu further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce. "Zoovu shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

To learn more about the partnership between Zoovu and BigCommerce

About Zoovu

Zoovu is the AI driven conversational search platform that helps customers find what they're looking for online. We turn search experiences into conversations that lead to engaging interactions for the customer and revenue generating for brands and retailers.

More than 2,500 brands and retailers use Zoovu to help shoppers choose, including Amazon, Coty, Whirlpool and Canon. Zoovu operates worldwide in 500+ product categories, across all languages. See more at: www.zoovu.com

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.