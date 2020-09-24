Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that IRLAB Therapeutics AB, company registration number 556931-4692, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that IRLAB Therapeutics AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements will be met and that IRLAB Therapeutics AB's prospectus is approved, first day of trading is expected to September 30, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 48,418,630 common A- shares and 79,776 common B-shares. Short Name: IRLAB A ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of A-shares to be listed: 48,418,630 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012675361 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 132776 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.