ReminderMedia Hires 20 Additional Sales Agents as Part of Greater Growth Initiative

The New Members Will Help Clients Increase Revenue Through Recurring Revenue and Referrals

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Marketing and sales agency ReminderMedia is onboarding 20 additional sales agents to support the firm's exponential growth. The new members are undergoing training and will soon help clients to increase sales and improve KPIs such as referrals and repeat revenue amid a challenging but opportunity-rich business environment.

"Our culture puts a premium on people, and we're committed to investing heavily in our sales team's capabilities," says Luke Acree, President of ReminderMedia. "As we help clients grow relationship-driven ROI, the leadership team will do our best to develop and mentor employees, especially new hires in client-facing positions. This enables clients to solidify key partnerships and achieve revenue potential."

Leading Remote Sales Teams

ReminderMedia takes pride in the development of sales callers. The firm instills sales and marketing fundamentals, provides a framework for success, and empowers sales members to use unique talents and personality to better assist clients. President Luke Acree and others in the leadership team interact on a daily basis with team members to provide tips and insights.

"The tragedy of businesses today is that 50% of sales leads are wasted," says Acree. "At ReminderMedia, we're trying to correct that problem by offering clients the highest-quality turn-key touchpoints that ease and automate the outreach process."

The firm has more than 100 callers working the phones every day. In 2018, Luke Acree and chief marketing officer Josh Stike launched the Stay Paid podcast, which offers actionable advice on creating predictable and scalable revenue for businesses.

For updates, visit ReminderMedia:

ReminderMedia helps businesses to solidify key relationships and generate repeat and referral clients. The firm has appeared for multiple years on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Pennsylvania-based agency explores new markets and methods that enable business owners to stand above the rest and build relationships with clients, friends, and decision-makers.

Website: www.remindermedia.com

LinkedIn: ReminderMedia

Twitter: @ReminderMedia

Facebook: ReminderMedia

Instagram: ReminderMedia

YouTube: ReminderMedia

CONTACT:

info@remindermedia.com

SOURCE: ReminderMedia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607335/ReminderMedia-Hires-20-Additional-Sales-Agents-as-Part-of-Greater-Growth-Initiative