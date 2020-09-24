DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Trackwise Designs (TWD)

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Trackwise Designs (TWD) 24-Sep-2020 / 13:39 GMT/BST London, UK, 24 September 2020 Edison issues initiation on Trackwise Designs (TWD) Trackwise Designs has developed a proprietary, proven technology, IHT, for manufacturing extremely long, flexible circuits that can replace conventional wiring harnesses. This disruptive technology is applicable to many industries including electric vehicles (EVs), medical devices and aerospace. Trackwise has already manufactured prototypes for customers in each of these sectors and received its first series production order from an EV manufacturer this September. Since IHT is an adaptation of the proven technology Trackwise uses for making advanced printed circuits, IHT has the transformative potential of a new technology but with much less risk. Our peer multiples-based analysis suggests that the shares would be fairly priced at current levels if Trackwise was merely another specialist printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer rather than the inventor of a disruptive technology such as Ceres Power or Ilika. However, as this approach fails to recognise the potential of the IHT business, we have augmented it with a scenario analysis. This explores how the three key segments in which Trackwise has developed prototype IHT products for customers (EVs, medical devices and aerospace) have the potential to generate revenues of at least GBP100m each at even relatively modest levels of market penetration. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3].

