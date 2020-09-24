CORT's Terri Gray Selected as ACUHO-I Foundation Vice Chair of Annual Programs

Bringing more than a decade of corporate fundraising and higher education expertise, Gray will serve on the Foundation's Trustee Board

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, announced today that Terri Gray, national higher education sales manager, was selected as a 2021 Foundation Trustee for the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International (ACUHO-I) Foundation, the only organization that raises money for the Association to fund large-scale educational programs, research initiatives and practical innovations for campus housing and residence life professionals around the world. Gray, who will serve as Vice Chair of Annual Programs on the Trustee Board, begins her term on January 1, 2021.

Gray brings more than 10 years of fundraising experience to the board since first joining the Foundation in 2005, and she will work with other board members to advance the Association's Strategic Plan by providing association members with education, knowledge resources, community, influential leadership and advocacy.

"I am truly honored to accept this role and join the Trustee Board for the ACUHO-I Foundation, an organization that I have passionately supported since the start of my career in higher education," Gray said. "Over the years, I have seen the Foundation educate and engage with a number of corporate partners - my current employer included - and I am excited for the opportunity to contribute my expertise and help further raise awareness of the Foundation's educational opportunities, annual events and ways our members can engage with other professionals in the industry."

Gray currently serves as the national higher education sales manager for CORT. Since joining the company in 2012, she has served in this role for the past eight years, directing national efforts to develop and promote annual growth in the higher education market while also serving as an advocate to colleges and universities. At the start of her career, Gray spent five years as assistant director of housing business operations at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, followed by a combined 10 years in marketing positions at various public safety and engineering companies before joining the CORT team. She has been part of the ACUHO-I Foundation since 2005, where she has established herself as an individual Major Donor, served as a member of the Annual Programs and Corporate Outreach and Giving Committees and supported the Foundation at various events, including the ACUHO-I Conference and Expo (ACE), Southeastern Association of Housing Officers (SEAHO) and the Foundation's fall Conference Series.

"We are delighted about Terri's appointment to the ACUHO-I Foundation Board of Trustees," said Scott Boden, director of development, ACUHO-I Foundation. "Terri has been a dedicated volunteer for so many years and has always demonstrated a commitment to powering the profession of campus housing through this work. We will learn a great deal from her leadership and I'm excited to begin our work together."

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About ACUHO-I Foundation

The ACUHO-I Foundation raises money to fund large-scale educational programs, research initiatives and practice innovations for campus housing and residence life professionals around the world. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the Foundation receives donations from individuals and corporate partners to help advance the ACUHO-I mission, empower those working in campus housing and the residence life profession and engage the broader higher education community.

