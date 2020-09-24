Rishi Sunak: Coronavirus hasn't stifled enterprise

CARDIFF, Wales, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has told entrepreneurs that "coronavirus hasn't stifled enterprise", despite the many challenges it has created for business owners.

Speaking via video message at the virtual regional finals of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, which was watched live by over 4,000 people from across the UK last night, Mr Sunak said: "This year, the Awards received over 2,600 applications, showing that entrepreneurs stay strong, even during a global pandemic."

He added: "Entrepreneurs, like all of you, are creating new businesses and adapting to the crisis, as seen in this year's entries.

"And that's what we need to happen if we want our economy to bounce back. We need all of you to keep inventing, keep taking risks, keep creating new businesses."

Mr Sunak went on to say: "It's my job as Chancellor to celebrate, champion and support you.

"For now, congratulations to all the winners, thank you to all of you for everything you've done."

The Chancellor also praised the work of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards: "What marks these Awards out is the way they've fostered such an impressive, supportive community of people. And that's never been more important than right now."

135 awards were handed out to 135 founders of 110 businesses across 15 categories and eight regions as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Awards to take the regional finals online for the first time.

The virtual celebration allowed entrepreneurs, judges and partners to network much like they would have done during a pre-event drinks reception. In addition to the awards, attendees also heard from special guests, including Julie Deane, founder of The Cambridge Satchel Company, John Stapleton of The New Covent Garden Soup Company & Little Dish as well as previous winners including Alan Barratt, founder of Grenade.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said: "Against the backdrop of 2020 and all the challenges it has posed, entrepreneurs have proved that they flourish in adversity."

"We all know what a difficult year it has been, and that makes it all the more important to recognise the incredible things that entrepreneurs have been able to achieve this year."

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank who are headline partners of the awards, said: "We're entrepreneurs and we have spirit. We fight back and we're very good at dealing with adversity. And the nominees this evening are the example to us all, of businesses that are creative, innovative, and changing the world.

"I'm so excited that Starling, a business I founded in 2014 and now the Best British Bank, is sponsoring such an important Awards. And as one entrepreneur to another, congratulations to getting where you are this evening and best of luck for the future."

The category winners will go onto the National Final in a bid to become the national winner of their respective category, with one being named 2020 Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

You can view the full list of regional winners here .

Video of Chancellor's speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chs04LPAdms

Event images & logos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hfk51ixjlqzyhop/AAAgJmi-q1_i4SIMgmEFg5ica?dl=0

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards acknowledges the hard work and inspiring stories of British entrepreneurs and businesses in the UK. You can find out more about previous years here . You can find the full list of judges here .

Interviews with the winners, creator of the awards and sponsors can be arranged upon request.

Press contacts