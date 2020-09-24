DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2020 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 23/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 427.1963 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 421448 CODE: CN1 ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 84828 EQS News ID: 1136437 End of Announcement EQS News Service

