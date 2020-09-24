Home Captain Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2020 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / ?Home Captain announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020. Now in its 14th year, the annual conference, to be held Oct. 21-22, pivoted to a fully virtual format: Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation's best venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the U.S.'s hottest tech markets and boosts its largest number of selected companies and represented investor funds to date. Even in light of COVID-19, Venture Atlanta continues to fuel capital and growth, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.

"We're honored to be chosen to present at Venture Atlanta. It is a great opportunity to connect with investors and other tech entrepreneurs," said Grant Moon, CEO of Home Captain. "We look forward to sharing how we provide the tools and services mortgage lenders need to stay competitive while also improving the experience of home buyers, sellers, and refinancers."

Home Captain provides a variety of services to help not only mortgage lenders and servicers but also home buyers and sellers. For mortgage industry professionals, Home Captain improves their systems by offering products such as AI-powered chatbots, portfolio retention services, a white-labeled home search portal, and more. For the home buyer and seller, Home Captain provides world-class real estate concierge services, agent-matching options, and a pick-your-path home-selling process that removes the friction from the real estate journey.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "This year, we've pivoted to a digital format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be showcasing our largest lineup of companies ever. These companies reflect our incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within the technology community."

Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm Invesco is this year's premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins, and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will conclude with TechSquare Labs' Atlanta Startup Battle, in which the top five companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. This year's event is going all-digital through Venture Atlanta Live Online.

As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 400 companies and raise over $4.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual non-profit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

About Home Captain

Home Captain is a financial technology company providing tools, services, and the data that lenders need in a competitive and ever-changing digital world. Within its suite of products and services, Home Captain boasts a web and mobile MLS-integrated home search app, an AI-powered chatbot for re-engaging mortgage leads, world-class real estate concierge services, portfolio retention services, and patent-pending agent match technology.

