Fastbase Inc.: Salesforce Pardot Clients Import Leads Directly from Fastbase WebLeads

Fastbase Inc. adds a leads funnel to Salesforce Pardot's marketing automation solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / As part of a sales and marketing technology stack, the Salesforce and Pardot platforms help B2B marketers deploy campaigns and automate marketing processes while delivering a seamless transition of leads from the marketing team to the sales department. The latest release of Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE) WebLeads provides a feed to directly pump leads into Salesforce Pardot which helps companies create meaningful connections, generate more pipeline, and empower sales to close more deals.

For a couple of years already Salesforce clients could sign into Fastbase Inc's WebLeads lead management systems lead database to obtain and learn more about their company's lead information, including LinkedIn profiles and email addresses to turn website visitors into actual prospects. All the information obtained through Fastbase is then instantly added to the company's CRM database.

The new Salesforce Pardot integration with Fastbase streamlines the top of the sales funnel. It was prompted by requests from Pardot customers to be able to load WebLeads automatically into Pardot. Customers who use Pardot see an average 34 percent increase in sales revenue, 48 percent increase in marketing productivity, 37 percent increase in marketing campaign effectiveness and 38 percent increase in prospect engagement. (Salesforce Pardot 2015 Customer Relationship Survey).

Kevin Rodgers, CEO of Fastbase Inc. (FBSE) commented: "This is an exciting new feature for Salesforce Pardot and Fastbase customers. I believe one of the key factors to success in lead generation through website identification is how quickly the business can take action on new leads. This integration further enables that ability for Salesforce Pardot customers. We look forward to similar integrations in the coming months."

The syncing service takes minutes to set up and can be set at daily, weekly, or monthly frequency. It also allows filtering on hot leads and ad leads. Pardot receives all the leads from Fastbase and can select the leads to process further.

More than 150,000 companies in the world using Salesforce Pardot which has been named the #1 CRM provider for many years. With this new auto export from Fastbase WebLeads, all the Salesforce Pardot customers who wanted to sync leads from their website visitors can do it with the Salesforce Pardot export - filling automatically the top of the leads funnel and accelerating the lead generation process into their marketing automation system.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company and the contact information of company employees including, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

