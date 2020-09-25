Sea View Villas: Full-Service Concierge Living at LA's Ultra-Exclusive New Address

Sea View Villas represents the new face of luxury apartment living

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Sea View Villas is the newest addition to the GH Palmer Associates' collection of properties. Opening in early 2020, Sea View Villas has quickly earned its place as a top listing along the Malibu and Palisades coastline. Located atop the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, potential residents will find 27 ultra-luxurious 3 bedroom/3 bath apartments with 3,000 +/- sf of living area starting at $14,995. The sleek, white building attracts top executives, business owners, and celebrities who desire top-tier concierge services while still affording privacy and easy access to greater Los Angeles.

While these are apartments, the residences offer a private home feel with the amenities of a full-service building. The small unit count allows for individualized attention from the Sea View Villa's staff and concierge, whom are classically trained as hotelier concierge and bring a rolodex of connections to top chefs, event planners, and more.

"We represent the best in seaside living. The beach is a worry-free laid back environment. My team emulates the easy-going feeling by providing concierge services that satisfy every resident's needs," states General Manager Elly Kayhanian.

The concierge services are included at no-additional cost and include offerings such as weekly tidy ups, daily continental breakfast, reservations at local eateries, and access to a Bentley Bantayga house car with driver. Additionally, residents are provided with the Hello Alfred 24-hour concierge app that facilitates resident requests such as restocking their Sub Zero stainless steel fridges and finding Michelin-trained chefs to whip up a meal inside the well-appointed Chefs kitchens.

No matter the resident's desire, the Sea View Villas concierge team can facilitate a resident's every need from shopping and errands to hosting a grand, yet socially-distant gathering in the private well-stocked lounge. The hospitable concierge team provides their residents with only the best in exclusive services and amenities, while still providing them with the security and privacy they crave.

At Sea View Villas, beach access and outdoor recreation is also easily accessible. In addition to private 3 car garages where residents can park their cars and store their outdoor gear, you can take advantage of Sea View Villas' complimentary paddleboards, kayaks, surfboards, and beach toys. If residents prefer to enjoy the beach view from a distance, they can take advantage of their residence's floor to ceiling glass windows that reveal expansive decks with premium Lynx barbecues and sweeping ocean views.

Sea View Villas is the perfect spot for residents looking to get away from the hustle of the city while still enjoying endless amenities, service, and ocean views.

About Sea View Villas: Sea View Villas is an exclusive community of 27 apartments located along the Pacific coastline in Pacific Palisades, CA that provides unparalleled amenities and gorgeous views. Each apartment includes a 3000 +/- sf of living area, 3-car garage, access to a lap pool, spa, fitness center, lounge, and conference room, as well as 24-hour concierge services. It is owned by GH Palmer Associates and managed by GHP Management. Now leasing directly and via broker partnerships.

