BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) reported second-quarter net loss of RMB476 million or RMB0.80 per ADS, compared to RMB403 million or RMB0.73 per ADS last year.



Adjusted losses per ADS for the quarter were RMB1.93 or $0.27.



Second-quarter revenues dropped to RMB3.16 billion from RMB8.70 billion last year. On US Dollar basis, revenues were $448 million for the quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.46 per share on revenues of $343.11 million.



