

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one day after halting the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 60 points or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,225-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with rising oil prices warring against rising pandemic numbers. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index plunged 56.53 points or 1.72 percent to finish at 3,223.18 after trading between 3,221.24 and 3,265.35. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 54.10 points or 2.46 percent to end at 2,148.08.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.41 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.65 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.17 percent, Bank of Communications dropped 0.87 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.97 percent, Ping An Insurance surrendered 1.90 percent, PetroChina eased 0.24 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.77 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.10 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.65 percent, Poly Developments plunged 1.86 percent and China Vanke plummeted 2.09 percent.



The lead from Wall Street wound up positive after stocks saw wild swings across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the green.



The Dow added 52.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 26,815.31, while the NASDAQ gained 39.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,246.59.



The choppy trading on Wall Street followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.



The Labor Department noted an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, while the Commerce Department reported significant increase in new home sales in August.



Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. Recent data suggests the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls for more fiscal stimulus.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday despite lingering worries about the energy demand outlook in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown measures in several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November ended up $0.38 or 1 percent at $40.31 a barrel.



