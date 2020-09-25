DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira) 25-Sep-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 25 September 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name M L S De Sousa Oliveira 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NED (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares JE00B6T5S470 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Total 16.7899 600 10,073.94 d) Aggregated information Price Volume Total 16.7899 600 10,073.94 e) Date of the transaction 24.09.2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DSH TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 84795 EQS News ID: 1136337 End of Announcement EQS News Service

