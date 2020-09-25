DJ Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Nesis)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Nesis) 25-Sep-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer V 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights V An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights V Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Mr. Alexander Nesis City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name ICT HOLDING LTD POWERBOOM INVESTMENTS LIMITED BOOWPOWER HOLDING LIMITED City and country of Limassol, Cyprus registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 22/09/2020 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 24/09/2020 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 19.87% 4.12% 471,804,467 situation on the date on which threshold (93,723 (19,451,699 23.99% was crossed ,049 shares) or reached shares) Position of 22.67% 5.34% previous (25,201,699 notificatio shares) n (if (106,95 28.01% 3,726 shares) applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) JE00B6T5S470 650,000 0.14% 93,073,049 19.73% SUBTOTAL 8. 93,723,049 19.87% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be votin instrument Periodxi acquired if the g instrument is right s exercised/converted. Repurchase 11.08.2021 10,000,000 2.12% agreement Repurchase 14.08.2021 9,451,699 2.00% agreement SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 19,451,699 4.12% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of votin financ Period xi voting g ial rights right instru settlementxii s ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through V which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals rights if it voting or is higher than the equals or is rights notifiable threshold higher than through the financia notifiable l threshold instrume nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Alexander 9.94% 2.06% 12% Nesis Investment 19.87% 4.12% 23.99% Construction Technology (ICT) Group Ltd ICT HOLDING 19.87% 4.12% 23.99% LTD POWERBOOM 2.47% 0% 2.47% INVESTMENTS LIMITED Boompower 0.13% 0% 0.13% Holding Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Limassol, Cyprus Date of completion 24/09/2020 ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: HOL TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 84794 EQS News ID: 1136331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 25, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)