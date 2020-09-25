American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases Blog Post on Understanding Tax Liens in a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / When an investor wants to put a tax lien in a retirement account like a Self-Directed IRA, how does the process work? In order to explore that topic, American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, recently released a post dealing with the subject of tax liens held in a retirement account. The post first explored how tax lien investing works, then noted that investing in tax liens is possible with retirement accounts-as long as investors know the rules.

In tax lien investing, retirement investors (those working through a Self-Directed IRA) can use their account to invest in a tax lien. The tax lien can be sold by a local government when a property owner defaults on their tax obligations. The investor then pays for this debt, thereby assuming the lien on the property, and is due the debt payments. However, in many states, the interest that an investor can collect on this lien is then limited so as not to gouge the property owner.

However, even with those limitations, interest rate payments from tax liens can be very high, generating large returns for investors who invest in the right tax liens. In some cases, if the property owner defaults on payment, the investor may be able to assume ownership of the property, making tax lien investing a potential type of property investing.

This makes tax lien investing highly enticing for a wide range of investors, especially those who look to add different types of assets to a retirement strategy. By incorporating tax liens into a retirement portfolio, investors can add diversification. However, it is worth noting that because individual states have different rules on how tax liens work, some homework in advance of making an investment is a good idea.

"This post highlights how tax liens work, but as a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, we act as a custodian, not a financial advisor," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA.

For more information on tax liens, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact the administration firm by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

