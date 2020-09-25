

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) reported a pretax loss from continuing operations of 6.4 million pounds for the 52 week period to 28 March 2020, compared to a loss of 18.0 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2019. Profit per share from continuing operations was 3.0 pence compared to a loss of 34.2 pence. Adjusted loss before tax was 5.5 million pounds compared to profit of 2.7 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 4.2 pence compared to a loss of 6.9 pence.



For the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020, total revenue on a continuing operations basis was 164.7 million pounds, compared to 199.8 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 30 March 2019. Worldwide sales were down 10.3% to 542.1 million pounds.



