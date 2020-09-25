DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 24/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.0514 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9618903 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 84861 EQS News ID: 1136633 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2020 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)