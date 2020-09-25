DJ AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FTSE) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 24/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 534.6356 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FTSE ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 84865 EQS News ID: 1136641 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 25, 2020 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)