DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2020 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 24/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 60.1126 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51326940 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 84896 EQS News ID: 1136703 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2020 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)