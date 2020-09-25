ZURICH, September 25 (WNM/University of Zurich) - Global water consumption has increased almost fourfold in the past 100 years, and many regions can only meet their water demand thanks to essential contributions from mountain regions. In 30 years, almost a quarter of the world's lowland population will strongly depend on runoff from the mountains. Only sustainable development can ensure the important function of mountain areas as Earth's "water towers." Water is a key resource for the 21st century, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...