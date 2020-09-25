

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Friday as nervous investors eyed rising coronavirus cases in the region, with governments in the U.K. and France introducing new measures to battle climbing cases.



Authorities warned of tougher times in Spain as the country's cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 700,000 on Thursday.



The benchmark DAX dropped 62 points, or half a percent, to 12,544 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Travel-related stocks were coming under selling pressure, with airline Deutsche Lufthansa falling as much as 5 percent.



BMW fell over 1 percent. The Securities and Exchange Commission said it settled charges against the automaker and two of its U.S. subsidiaries for disclosing inaccurate information about the company's retail sales volume in the U.S. while raising approximately $18 billion from investors in several corporate bond offerings.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were little changed with a negative bias.



