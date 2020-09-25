

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Friday as investors fretted over a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the continent.



Mounting infection rates and the prospects of an extended lockdown sparked fears that growth could fade moving into winter.



Governments in the U.K. and France have introduced new measures to battle climbing cases, while health authorities in Spain have warned of 'tough weeks ahead' for the residents of Madrid.



The benchmark CAC 40 index fell 27 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,735 after declining 0.8 percent on Thursday.



Travel-stocks were coming under selling pressure, with airline Air France KLM losing 4.6 percent and hotel group Accor declining 1.2 percent.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were down 0.6 percent and 1 percent, respectively while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell between 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent.



