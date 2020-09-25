

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon unveiled its cloud gaming platform Luna, which has been made available to the U.S. customers in early access from September 24, Amazon said in a statement.



Amazon Luna, powered by Amazon Web Services, is available on its Fire TV, PCs, Macs, as well as on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon, the company said.



Customers can play Luna with a keyboard and mouse, a Bluetooth game controller, or Amazon's newly launched, Alexa-enabled Luna Controller that connects directly to the cloud. Luna allows players to start gaming on one screen and continue on another with ease. Luna is also integrated with Amazon's popular live-streaming platform, Twitch.



The service comes with Amazon's gaming channel Luna plus, which offers games on a subscription basis, including Resident Evil 7, Control, and Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, GRID, Abzu, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, during the early access period.



Amazon has set the introductory price for Luna plus at $5.99/month, during the early access period, with more titles to be added over time.



The company has also partnered with video game publisher Ubisoft for a new gaming channel, whose subscribers get access to various existing Ubisoft titles as well as new ones including Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, the same day they release.



'Ubisoft's channel on Luna will allow players to experience our new releases along with many of our catalog games while enjoying player-friendly features like Alexa and Twitch integrations,' said Chris Early, SVP of Partnerships and Revenue, Ubisoft.



Amazon is launching the service in the crowded gaming market including Nvidia's GeForce Now, Sony's PlayStation Now, Google's Stadia, and Microsoft's Project xCloud.



