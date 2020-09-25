

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is up over 8% at $111.01 in pre-market trading Friday on news of the company initiating its first phase III study of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The phase III trial will enroll up to 10,000 volunteers across the UK.



2. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is up more than 6% at $0.31 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company's lead product Mytesi, approved in December 2012, is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). A pilot study of Mytesi in adult non-HIV patients and a phase II study of Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea in HER2-positive breast cancer patients receiving chemotherapy with trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and docetaxel or paclitaxel with or without carboplatin are ongoing.



In the Red



1. Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is down 4.53% at $0.35 in pre-market trading Friday on no news. A phase I study with ADXS-504 monotherapy in patients with prostate cancer is on track to be initiated before year-end.



2. Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is down 4% at $0.29 in pre-market trading today, giving back all it gained yesterday. The company recently received FDA clearance for its Ocelaris next-generation image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing system that will be launched under the brand name TIGEREYE in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of this year.



3. Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) is down over 3% at $1.16 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of over 6%. The release of the company's fourth-quarter and FY 2020 financial results due yesterday has been rescheduled. The adjustment was made to allow for additional time to finalize financial statements due to the additional workload created by the recently completed acquisition of Innovus Pharmaceuticals and the Cerecor Inc. pediatric prescription portfolio and to accommodate scheduling needs related to COVID-19, according to the company.



4. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is down over 2% at $75 in pre-market hours Friday. The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 28, 2020. The American depositary shares representing the ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on NASDAQ.



