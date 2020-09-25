Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 24-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 250.33p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 243.33p