niKETO Restaurant: How Nicole Rokita Is Introducing the Keto Diet With Her Restaurant niKETO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / When it comes to diet, people get the idea that they need to cut off a particular food from their meal plans and eat a little less than they usually do. International model Nicole Rokita found a way to help them continue eating the food they love while maintaining their figures.

Nicole Rokita proudly owns a restaurant called niKETO Restaurant, which can be found in Hollywood. There, they serve everyone's favorite delicacies, from pizzas to burgers to desserts. While there are already several restaurants around that share the same kinds of food, niKETO's menu stands out for one simple reason: they're following the keto diet.

The keto diet is similar to many other low-carb diets, as it means consuming fewer carbohydrates. This kind of diet maintains moderate protein consumption, increasing the intake of fat. Nicole discovered that with the keto diet, excess weight could be shed without the need for people to turn to hunger. Naturally, she was attracted to the concept and became passionate about this type of diet.

Nicole spontaneously entered the restaurant industry with the keto diet as the foundation for her restaurant. Despite being told how the industry was one of the toughest, she put on a smile as she prepared to take on this new challenge.

Her love for challenges produced niKETO, the first restaurant in California that caters solely to the keto diet. Nicole makes her menu items as low in carbohydrates as possible to allow their customers to enjoy relative flexibility when choosing other food items they plan to eat. niKETO devised this as the safest way to ensure that their customers do not accidentally go over their carbohydrate limit.

The restaurant is able to serve the same delicious food that everyone enjoys without resorting to the use of preservatives, chemicals, or unnatural ingredients. niKETO ensures that all their food is served fresh and made to order. Their menu consists of gluten-free, low carbohydrates that don't compromise the taste and keep their health in check.

Nicole Rokita initially conceived the idea of niKETO from applying the ketogenic diet. Many people think that diet is about cutting off food or eating less than they usually do to lose weight. Nicole was one of them before she stumbled into the keto diet concept.

With niKETO, she wants to create awareness of scientific research that does not support what people were taught regarding the food pyramid and low-fat diets. It is her goal to educate the masses on the right way to eating healthily. The accessibility that the internet provides can give people clarity, but at the same time, it can provide them with false information. Nicole wants people to see how the keto diet can benefit the minds and bodies of people.

As of now, niKETO is the only restaurant that recreates everyone's favorite food into healthier versions while retaining the taste that they all love. They spent over three years developing their menu to perfection.

And even before the pandemic struck, niKETO has always been a pick-up and delivery-only restaurant service in the Los Angeles area, thanks to Nicole going with her gut feel that the industry is heading towards a more on-demand, delivery-based society.

