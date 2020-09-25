

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced Friday the appointment of Andrew Wiechmann as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will succeed Linda Huber, who is stepping down from her role as CFO. Huber will remain with the Company for a transition period to ensure a seamless transfer of her responsibilities to Wiechmann.



Since joining MSCI's Executive Committee last March, Wiechmann has become a respected leader and trusted advisor to the MSCI Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.



Wiechmann joined MSCI in July 2012 and has served as MSCI's Chief Strategy Officer since May 2019, a role he will continue to perform in the near term. He also served as interim CFO from March to May 2019.



Immediately prior to that, Wiechmann served as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development since July 2012, Head of Investor Relations since December 2017, and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis since July 2015.



In these roles, Wiechmann was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Company's capital structure, including share repurchases and financing transactions as well as dividend and leverage policies. Prior to joining MSCI, Wiechmann was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley.



