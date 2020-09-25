

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said that it has decided to appeal before the European Court of Justice the General Court's judgment of July 2020 on the Apple State aid case in Ireland.



The European Union's General Court in July overturned the European Commission's August 2016 ruling which found Apple had been granted illegal tax breaks by Ireland government. The tech giant reportedly did not need to pay Ireland 13 billion euros in back taxes after winning an appeal at the court.



The European Commission said Friday that the General Court judgment raises important legal issues that are of relevance to the Commission in its application of State aid rules to tax planning cases.



The Commission also considered that in its judgment the General Court has made a number of errors of law. Therefore, the Commission is bringing this matter before the European Court of Justice, the European Commission said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de