BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, September 25
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 May 2020 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
25 September 2020
