Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of third quarter 2020 results and conference call

Notice of third quarter 2020 results and conference call

Luxembourg, September 25, 2020 - Millicom will announce its third quarter results on October 30, 2020 at approximately 11:00 (Stockholm) / 10:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on October 30, 2020 at 13:00 (Stockholm) / 12:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8566-19361 Luxembourg: +352-2786-6996

UK: +44 (0) 2031-070289 US: +1-914-987-7208

The access code is: 4064116

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from October 30, 2020 at:

US: +1-404-537-3406

The replay passcode is: 4064116

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270



investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Senior Manager

+1-786-628-5303



investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

