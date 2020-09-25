Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020
PR Newswire
London, September 25
25 September 2020
Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281535/Artesian_Finance_II_Plc___Financial_Statements_2020.pdf
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance II Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
