Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

25 September 2020

Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281535/Artesian_Finance_II_Plc___Financial_Statements_2020.pdf

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance II Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com