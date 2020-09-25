Anzeige
Freitag, 25.09.2020
25.09.2020 | 14:40
Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

PR Newswire

London, September 25

25 September 2020

Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281535/Artesian_Finance_II_Plc___Financial_Statements_2020.pdf

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance II Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

