Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Launching New Marketing Team

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Birchwood Credit Services is announcing the launch of a brand-new marketing department with a goal of advancing the company on a national level. Birchwood is proud to announce Amanda Methot as the new Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement.

Methot, a marketing leader with over eight years of experience in the industry, will help Birchwood brand itself nationwide as a leader in credit servicing.

Her strong passion for financial technology and integrating it with successful marketing campaigns is the reason she has developed a reputation that precedes her.

Methot had previously established strong marketing departments as the Director of Marketing at Regency Mortgage Corp. and their former parent company LendUS, LLC.

Methot comes to Birchwood after working at Poly as its latest Marketing Technology and Operations Manager.

"I am glad to be back in the mortgage industry in some capacity. Birchwood has such a great reputation for their customer service level and credit reporting expertise in New England, and I can't wait to help them take their brand nationally," Methot said.

Methot is enthusiastic about Birchwood's future and has already expanded the team with the addition of a new Marketing Coordinator, Kaitlin Dionne, who worked on Amanda's team at LendUS, LLC.

"We have a lot in the works as far as promotions, product development and tech integrations. It's exciting and we won't stop until every mortgage broker/lender, bank and credit union knows our name," Methot explained.

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services, Inc. is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for over 28 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

