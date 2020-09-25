Technavio has been monitoring the bladder scanner market and it is poised to grow by 29.44 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bladder Scanner Market 2020-2024
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Caresono Technology Co. Ltd., EchoNous Inc., General Electric Co., Interson Corp., Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Mcube Technology Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Mianyang Meike Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., and Roper Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing prevalence of urological diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, entry barriers for new companies might hamper the market growth.
Bladder Scanner Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Bladder Scanner Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
- Type
- 3D Bladder Scanner
- 2D Bladder Scanner
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Bladder Scanner Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bladder scanner market report covers the following areas:
- Bladder Scanner Market Size
- Bladder Scanner Market Trends
- Bladder Scanner Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the bladder scanner market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Bladder Scanner Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bladder scanner market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bladder scanner market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bladder scanner market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bladder scanner market, vendors
