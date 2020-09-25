Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-10-02



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2028-05-12 1060

SE0009496367 0.75 % 1,500 +/- 500 ?2029-11-12

1061

SE0011281922 0.75 % 1,500 +/- 500

Settlement date 2020-10-06

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on OCT 2, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 500 million in issue SGB 1060 and 1 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON OCT 2, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se