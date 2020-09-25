DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on FinLab (A7A)

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on FinLab (A7A) 25-Sep-2020 / 15:24 GMT/BST London, UK, 25 September 2020 Edison issues update on FinLab (A7A) FinLab posted a strong NAV total return in H120 (+9.5%), driven by the solid share price performance of its only listed holding, Heliad Equity Partners (HEP). Moreover, HEP's partial exit from online broker flatex announced in July 2020 increases the likelihood of a higher management fee and potentially a performance fee in 2021 to be charged by Heliad Management, which is fully owned by FinLab. Meanwhile, FinLab's portfolio holding Authada attracted a new investor, Italian-listed TMT company Tinexta. FinLab's NAV per share was &euro29.70 as of end-June 2020, relative to which the shares are trading at a 34% discount. HEP is trading at a discount of c 38% to its end-June 2020 NAV, with flatex remaining its major investment. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Milosz Papst, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Anna Dziadkowiec, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com [5] Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [6] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [7] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [8] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [9] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1136935 25-Sep-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d963b87eda273a9326a7aa0437517999&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:financials@edisongroup.com'subject=Re:%20Palace%20capital 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1136935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2020 10:24 ET (14:24 GMT)