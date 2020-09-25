Anzeige
Freitag, 25.09.2020
25.09.2020 | 17:04
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 25

25 September 2020

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

("the Racecourse" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that Dominic J Burke, a non-executive Director of the Company, has acquired 20,000 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') on 25thSeptember 2020 at a price of GBP 7.00 per Share. Dominic J Burke has a resultant interest of 127,365 Shares, representing 3.80 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONPURCHASE DATENUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASEDPRICE PAID PER SHARE (£)RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person)
Dominic J Burke2020-09-2520,0007.00127,365

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDominic J Burke
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director (Chairman)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNewbury Racecourse Plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB0002910429
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) GBP 7.00Volume(s) 20,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
20,000

GBP 7.00
  • Price
e)Date of the transaction2020-09-25
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Name of contactMark Leigh
Telephone+44 (0)1635 40015
Date of notification2020-09-25
