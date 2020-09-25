Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019
London, September 25
25 September 2020
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281625/Annual_Report_and_Financial_Statements_2019.pdf
For further information please contact:
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
