Dr. Thomas Chaney and Dr. Stephanie Chaney to Host an Online Webinar that will Focus on Reversing Type 2 Diabetes

The Webinar, which is Available at No Cost to Participants, is Being Held Remotely Due to COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Dr. Thomas Chaney and Dr. Stephanie Chaney, founders of Living Health Integrative Medicine, are pleased to announce that they will host an online webinar that will focus on a very important topic: How to reverse type 2 diabetes.

To register for the webinar, which will be available free of charge, please visit https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/DiabetesWebinar.

As Dr. Thomas Chaney noted, the diabetes solutions online event is ideal for pre-diabetics and diabetics. It is especially important for this population to optimize health and reduce complications of COVID-19 if infected. Because of the global pandemic, people may attend the online event from the safety of their couch or kitchen table.

Dr. Stephanie Chaney, who is also a best-selling author and renowned speaker, said she is looking forward to teaching the free webinar and sharing tips that will teach and inspire people with type 2 diabetes to have an active lifestyle, more energy, and reduce the risk of health complications.

Anyone with symptoms including uncontrolled blood sugar-even with medication-excessive thirst and frequent urination, blurry vision, excessive fatigue and/or numbness, tingling, and pain in the hands or feet is encouraged to register, she said.

"We will explain how you can experience improved health from a new, unique approach to reverse type 2 diabetes. This will allow healthy aging and the ability to enjoy a high-quality life," Dr. Thomas Chaney said, adding that he will also share how those with type 2 diabetes can reduce the number of medications that they take, as well as experience an improvement in pain.

"We will discuss how to reverse, not just manage symptoms. Medications do not have to be the answer."

Thousands of people with type 2 diabetes have already had success by following Drs. Chaney's advice, which they said takes a different and individualized approach to the condition.

About Dr. Thomas Chaney, Dr. Stephanie Chaney, and Living Health Integrative Medicine:

Dr. Thomas Chaney is a Maryland native and the founder and co-owner of Living Health Integrative Medicine, which takes a holistic approach to healthcare. He is the co-author of the best-selling books, "Lose the Gluten, Lose your Gut. Ditch the Grain, Save your Brain" and "Defeat Diabetes." Dr. Chaney is a respected member of the profession with a national reputation for dedication to helping the public improve their health naturally.

Dr. Stephanie Chaney grew up in Ottawa, Canada, and is the co-owner of Living Health Integrative Medicine. She is a leader in the integrative health field, sharing her knowledge with practitioners and the public. Dr. Chaney is a renowned speaker on holistic health and regular guest on the morning show, Great Day Washington. She has also been featured as a guest natural health expert on FOX, ABC, and NBC. She is the co-author of the best-selling books, "Lose the Gluten, Lose your Gut. Ditch the Grain, Save your Brain" and "Defeat Diabetes."

For more information, please visit https://www.mylivinghealth.com/.

