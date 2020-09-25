Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
12 Wochen am Stück ausverkauft und Millionen für das Start-up...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTBE ISIN: FR0013258589 Ticker-Symbol: ANS 
Frankfurt
16.09.20
15:33 Uhr
0,734 Euro
+0,002
+0,27 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTALIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTALIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
25.09.2020 | 18:12
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANTALIS: Availability of the 2020 half-year report

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 25 September 2020

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT

Antalis' half-year report (French version) has been made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on today's date.

It is available on the company's website at:

https://www.antalis.com/finance/informations-reglementees/rapports-financiers/

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

Analysts & Investors Contact
Steve McCue
+33 (0)1 58 04 21 00
contact@antalis.com
www.antalis.com

Media Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGdqk51paJmalm1pYsptZ2FjZ5tqxWSUl5bKk5ZqmMiXmmqVnWlobJiWZm9ml2hr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65235-cp_mise-a-dispo-rfs-hy-2020_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ANTALIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.