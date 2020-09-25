VIP-Media: Meet Xolali Zigah, The Founder And Chairman Of Cash Angel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Xolali Zigah truly believes that money can change lives forever and make dreams come true.

Growing up as one of four boys outside of Paris, Xolali always dreamed of becoming a pianist and a composer. A need to raise money to pay for music lessons pushed him to study finance, eventually leading him to study in Paris and London, earning two master's degrees in finance and focusing on new digital currency and blockchain technology.

"Along the way, I realized that I was passionate about economics and the function of money. I knew that when the money is well managed, it can change lives forever, which is the reason why I wanted to share this revolutionary type of investment to help people realize their own dreams," Xolali says.

Xolali has always been particularly skilled in observing others around him, and over the years, he's developed a high sense of observation of where money will go. With this, he's trained more than 1080 investors to increase their revenues with digital asset investments and provided personal coachings for his best clients with a really high level of commitment.

"I also know something that helped me grow my business exponentially: the hardest you work on yourself and not on your business, the bigger your results will be. This unique principle helped me grow from $80,000 revenues to $29,000,000 in the past 30 months," Xolali outlines.

After much of his own personal success, Xolali founded Cash Angel, a visionary investment company, part-educator, part-portfolio and part-business angel. With his business, he looks to work with people with dreams that are beyond earning more money. Cash Angel teaches investors how to leverage the volatility of cryptocurrency and leverage their resources in three targeted areas: education, environment, and health. Namely, education serves to help people globally understand how money works and how they can generate profits in order to have more time to focus on what is essential to them. Environment further helps clean the most polluted cities and to raise awareness about our individual responsibility. Lastly, health is leveraged to help find a cure through research for chronic diseases.

"I wanted to bring the most value to people in order to build their own dreams. I knew that cryptocurrencies will become something everyone would be talking about in the future and I knew that bitcoin is the money of the people: all of that really motivates me to get started in my business," Xolali explains.

Despite all the inward and outward successes Xolali and Cash Angel have experienced, Xolali is the first to admit that business, especially starting your own from scratch, is not without challenges and obstacles.

"The biggest obstacles in my career were the polite rejections I had after interviews to become a stockbroker. I overcame these obstacles by a decision to become an independent investor. I saw these rejections as a lesson to develop my ingrained skills from my childhood which is a finesse of observation and prediction of human behavior and to fix very high goals. These obstacles allow me to research a new opportunity that would change how we manage the world's money and to study new digital currency and blockchain technology, allowing me to become a visionary investment specialist and to lay the foundation for my business," Xolali outlines.

Aside from overcoming whatever challenges thrown his way, Xolali also focuses on differentiating himself from the competition. Growing up as one of four boys and raised in a very altruistic environment, he has always enjoyed helping the people around him. Viewing bitcoin as the money of the people allows Xolali to carry this mindset into his business.

"Cash Angel is a different company in this area because our goal is to share and help people to build their own dreams and to focus on what is essential to them. I don't want to manage a company just to reach millions in sales. I look forward to working with people with dreams that are beyond earning more money. I work in this area and see it as an opportunity to exchange value with each other," Xolali says.

With his work, Xolali is able to help others reach financial freedom, just as he has realized himself. This, he views as enjoying each day without being preoccupied with the future of your money, although he acknowledges that all his clients will have varying interpretations of this goal.

"We all have our own values. Freedom is my number one value and financial freedom is connected to it. I wanted to develop a company that allows clients to reach financial freedom in order to have more time to focus on what is essential to them. It's with a high level of commitment, anticipation, pedagogy, integrity, trust, alliance and loyalty that Cash Angel helps his clients to reach financial freedom," Xolali explains.

Check out Cash Angel at their website here, and make sure to follow Xolali on his Instagram or learn more about his journey from this short film.

