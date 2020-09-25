Focus Financial Partners: 10 Focus Partner Firms Named to Barron's 2020 List of America's Best RIA Firms

3 Focus Partner Firm Advisors Named to Barron's 2020 List of America's Best Independent Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that ten of its partner firms were named to the Barron's 2020 list of America's Best RIA Firms. This list of the top 100 RIAs in the country is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading registered investment advisers in the U.S.

In alphabetical order, these firms are:

Bartlett Wealth Management

Buckingham Strategic Wealth

The Colony Group

Crestwood Advisors Group

Douglas C. Lane & Associates

Edge Capital Group

GW & Wade

Joel Isaacson & Co.

Kovitz Investment Group

SCS Capital Management

Focus also announced that advisors from three of its partner firms were named to the Barron's 2020 List of America's Best Independent Advisors, the top 100 independent advisors in the country. This list is also based on an extensive, national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading independent financial advisors in the U.S.

In alphabetical order by firm, these advisors are:

Tom Myers of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors

Mark Delfino of HoyleCohen

Gary Ran of Telemus Capital

"We are honored to have such an impressive group of our partner firms named to the Barron's top 100 list of America's Best RIA Firms," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Each is a leader in this industry, built by talented entrepreneurs with a passion for excellence and an unparalleled dedication to client service. These firms grow based on their strong business platforms, but also by attracting additional advisors and clients through mergers. Since joining Focus, 70% of them have executed mergers and all have participated in other Focus value-added programs. These firms are important contributors to the strength and distinctiveness of the Focus partnership.

"We are also very pleased to see Tom, Mark and Gary named to the Barron's list of America's Best Independent Advisors. Their commitment to their clients is at the core of everything they do and positions them to remain at the forefront of the independent wealth management industry in the years ahead. They embody the entrepreneurship, growth mind-set and client focus that make all of our partner firms uniquely successful."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About the Barron's 2020 List of America's Best RIA Firms

The Barron's rankings are based on data compiled from a 100-question survey applied to their formula. The formula features three major categories based on their 2Q numbers, including (1) assets, (2) revenue, and (3) quality of practice. To be considered for the rankings, firms must be SEC-registered and have a minimum AUM of $1 billion. This year, the formula also included data on technology spending, staff diversity and succession planning.

About the Barron's 2020 List of America's Best Independent Advisors

The Barron's rankings are based on data compiled from a 100-question survey applied to their formula. The formula features three major categories based on their 2Q numbers, including (1) assets, (2) revenue, and (3) quality of practice. To be considered for the rankings, firms must be SEC-registered and have a minimum AUM of $300 million.

