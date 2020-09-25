Anzeige
Freitag, 25.09.2020
Zwei Bilder sagen mehr als 2.000 Worte! Auf den Spuren einer "Ruckzuck-Milliardenbewertung"!?
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2020 | 21:08
Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 1, 2020, and discuss the results for the fiscal year and the preliminary Q1 sales results during a conference call on Friday October 2, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT; 8:00 a.m. PDT) on October 2, 2020. To listen and participate in the call, please register on this weblink https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/37859 . The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, until January 2, 2021.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass / drug merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, medical products (PPE products) and inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.
Ronald Scott
Chief Financial Officer
770-246-6426
ron@LuvuBrands.com

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607871/Luvu-Brands-to-Announce-Fiscal-2020-Financial-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
