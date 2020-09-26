American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains Five Reasons for a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2020 / Are there five reasons to invest right now? That is the question handled at a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm. In a new post on their blog, American IRA tackled the topic of crisis investing. Given the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shock to the economy, it is understandable if many people who are losing their jobs are not thinking about retirement investing. But the post at American IRA points out that these can be advantageous times to invest for people who are looking for unique buying opportunities.

The post does not make specific investment advice but does offer guidelines for retirement investors to understand how a Self-Directed IRA could potentially benefit an individual family's bottom line. For example, using a before-tax retirement arrangement can create wiggle room for an investor who continues to invest but wants to reduce their tax burden by the time of the next tax return.

That is one of the reasons that American IRA lists, but the blog post, which talks through five reasons, also addresses how a Self-Directed IRA offers different opportunities than many retirement investors are used to. For example, retirement investors may be used to stock and bond funds as traditional avenues for investing. But the Self-Directed IRA makes it possible for investors to use rental income from real estate, under the right circumstances, within a retirement account. Other possible retirement assets within a Self-Directed IRA include tax liens, private companies, Single Member LLCs, and even precious metals.

"There are a lot of reasons to think about investing in a Self-Directed IRA," said Jim Hitt. "But what about during unique economic times? People are going to find it harder. But it is important to remember that there are different things that investors can use to build retirement wealth for themselves. And a Self-Directed IRA is a great way to broaden one's investment horizons when it comes to their retirement nest egg."

