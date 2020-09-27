A not so fine week for our ATX, which went 5,6 per cent down. News came from Strabag, OMV (3), ams, voestalpine, Andritz (2), Verbund, Frequentis, Raiffeisen Bank International, Pierer Mobility and Semperit. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -5,59% to 2.083,02 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -34,64%. Up to now there were 81 days with a positive and 107 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 35,5% away, from the low 27,73%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,45%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,61%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 12,87% in front of Addiko Bank 2,9% and Agrana 2,44%. And the following stocks performed worst: Bawag -9,34% in front of Erste Group -9,33% and Wienerberger -8,73%. Further highlights ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...