



SHENZHEN, CHINA, Sept 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) 2020 will be held October 15-18, 2020 at the Convention & Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China. A comprehensive marine expo and international trade and economic exhibition, CMEE 2020 is an open platform which promotes development, cooperation and mutual benefit in the marine economy.The International Cooperation and Development Forum on Marine Economy 2020 ("the Forum") will be held on October 15-16, 2020 at the Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel, Futian District, Shenzhen. The Forum will conduct in-depth discussions on how China is developing its marine economy and the new opportunities being created, from the context of greater involvement from Chinese companies outside of China, and more international companies in different sectors of the blue economy who are realizing the potential of collaboration with their Chinese peers.The Forum has invited well-known ocean-related experts, and government and business leaders from China to attend and speak at the Forum, along with international personalities involved in the global ocean governance issue. They will focus on the improvements in global ocean governance needed to ensure the development of China's marine industry and global marine economy.The Forum brings together the best minds on the cutting-edge technologies which are transforming every area of the marine economy, to showcase how these technological and scientific innovations can be used to improve the efficiency of marine economy activities, reduce cost and environment footprint. This will allow participants to catch up on the latest developments in global marine science and technology and help them assess how they will be able to leverage these developments to the benefit of their companies. In addition, the Forum will address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global marine economy, combining the long-term development of the marine economy, providing more in-depth thinking and industrial insight for the guests.Shenzhen SEZ Construction And Development Group Co.,Ltd. will be committed to building an interactive platform for Shenzhen and even the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to have dialogues with the world, providing suggestions and guidelines for the marine economy through dialogue and exchange. The Forum will carry out in-depth discussion on the important impact of the development of the marine industry on the economy, society and urban development and countermeasures, and draw a new vision for the global blue economy.In addition to building China Marine Economy Expo and The International Cooperation and Development Forum on Marine Economy, Shenzhen SEZ Construction And Development Group Co.,Ltd. is also developing a marine industrial park, the China-EU Blue Industry Park. In the future, the park will focus on the development of emerging marine industries such as high-end marine equipment, marine electronic information, modern marine services, marine Eco-environmental protection, and new marine energy.The China-EU Blue Industry Park, as the core start-up project of Shenzhen's emerging marine industry base, was inaugurated on December 8, 2017 at the closing ceremony of the "EU-China Blue Year" and the first China-EU Blue Industry Cooperation Forum, with guests including WANG Hong, Director of State Oceanic Administration of the People's Republic of China, and Carmenu Vella, Committee Member for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of European Commission.Shenzhen was one of the first cities in China to reform and open up, with the first special economic zone in China, ranking 1st in China City Competitiveness Ranking with a GDP of about $400 billion in 2019. Shenzhen has a favorable business environment and supports the development of various industries. At present, Shenzhen is actively building a global marine center city and has introduced a series of policies and measures to support development of the marine industry, including: a RMB 50 billion marine industry development fund established to provide funding for potential marine industry projects; the government will provide RMB 250 million annually to support marine industry projects; and a maximum of RMB 100 million in funding will be provided to qualified research institutions, scientific laboratories, and high-level talent teams; and rent reductions will be offered for industry-oriented projects and rent-free housing or incentive subsidies will be provided for qualified and outstanding talents.The China-EU Blue Industry Park is now organizing global investment. We expect all parties to reach cooperation and jointly promote the development of the marine industry by introducing marine industry projects and professionals, setting up marine scientific research institutions, marine service organizations, cooperation platforms or liaison offices, and joining in the China-Europe Blue Industrial Park to carry out various forms of win-win cooperation.Media contact:Shenzhen SEZ Construction And Development Group Co.,Ltd.Shenzhen, ChinaContact: Yang ChaoEmail: yangchaoocean@126.comWeb: https://www.cimee.com.cn/en/Source: China Marine Economy ExpoCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.