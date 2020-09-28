HONG KONG, Sept 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - In order to further enhance the environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (hereinafter, the "Company", stock code on Shanghai Stock Exchange: 601899; stock code on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: 2899) and promote the Company's sustainable development, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to establish a top-down ESG framework led by the Board and practise the concept of corporate social responsibility through enhancing its management.



In order to strengthen the Board's management over ESG-related matters, the responsibilities of the Strategic Committee of the Board will include the duties of managing ESG-related matters.



An ESG Management Committee is established at the Company's level for execution and is mainly tasked with studying, formulating and executing ESG work targets and strategies, reviewing major ESG-related trends, and evaluating the relevant risks and opportunities, etc.



A number of work teams, comprising the heads of various departments with functions associated with corporate social responsibility, will be established under the ESG Management Committee. These work teams will jointly be responsible for executing the relevant policies and targets.



The Board considered and approved 8 ESG policy statements, namely Policy Statement on Protection of the Ecological Environment, Policy Statement on Human Resources Management, Policy Statement on Management of Health and Safety, Policy Statement on Business Ethics Management, Policy Statement on Supplier Management, Policy Statement on Whistleblowing Management, Policy Statement on Water Resources Management and Policy Statement on Security and Protection of Human Rights.



Please refer to the Company's announcements disclosed on Shanghai Stock Exchange website ( http://www.sse.com.cn/ ), HKEXnews website ( http://www.hkexnews.hk ) and the Company's website ( http://www.zjky.cn/ ) for detailed version of the abovementioned policies.











Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





ZIJIN MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de