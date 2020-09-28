Alibaba Cloud Doubles Growth for Cloud-native Database Products

Trusted cloud leader launches new product and features to further accelerate enterprises' digital transformation

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has seen the demand for its database family of products double year-over-year. The increase was fueled by industries' growing needs to move their operations online given the lasting impacts of COVID-19. Alibaba Cloud is the third largest cloud computing company in the world, and its database technologies currently serve more than 100,000 companies globally.

Mr Erwin Foo, Group Chief Technology Officer of PrestoMall said: "As one of the leading e-commerce players in Malaysia, we are constantly looking to adopt future proof and affordable solution to enhance our platform and provide more unique and remarkable experience for our customer. Due to the complexity of the e-commerce platforms, we need a reliable, robust and scalable database that can enable the growth of our dynamic business without worrying too much about the infrastructure and support needed."

To support customers' digital transformation journey, at the Apsara Conference 2020, Alibaba Cloud database team launched a series of new product and feature upgrades, which include a family of cloud native database products covering OLTP, OLAP, NoSQL, tools and utility, and self-driving database platform. These products will provide a rich solution portfolio within the database eco-system for the complete cycle of data processing, storage, management, and analytics.

Lindorm, the cloud-native multi-model database that used to support the Alibaba Group ecosystem, is first introduced to the market in order to benefit the wider Alibaba Cloud ecosystem and public customers. Lindorm is a cloud-native database, with affordable storage and flexible processing characteristics. It is suitable to be used by applications with massive processing requirement for a mixture of unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data. The application of Lindorm for enterprises is able to reduce the storage cost by 80% as compared with using conventional databases, with an availability guarantee of at least 99.99%.

Alibaba Cloud's self-proprietary cloud-native distributed database product PolarDB-X is upgraded with hybrid transaction/analytical processing and global secondary index for distributed data feature. With the new upgrades, it is able to carry out high concurrent, massive online transaction requests, and at the same time, help online business to accelerate the complex analysis with efficient processing by 5 to 10 times. Companies that require extremely fast data and transaction processing functionalities such as logistics platform, is able to deploy PolarDB-X to meet its instant needs.

Based on the storage and computing decoupled architecture, AnalyticDB (ADB) creates an automatic, flexible cloud-native data warehouse that is able to integrate online interactive analytics and offline computation operations. In addition, AnalyticDB MySQL (ADB MySQL) can meet the resource requirement of users' workloads with its elasticity on time consumption, data storage and group isolation to reduce cost and increase operation stability. With its multi-master and high concurrency "Laser" engine, ADB MySQL is able to power real time computation needs with enterprise cost reduced by 50-80%.

Cloud-native Data Lake Analytics (DLA) released upgraded features with its Serverless Spark to pull up 300 knots within 1 minute. With serverless Presto and Spark computation engine, it provides enterprises with a one stop (serverless) data lake platform that is efficient and easy to use with features such as one-click lake formation, metadata discovery and management, and delta lake management. Both ADB and DLA has been successfully deployed in various industries including finance, manufacturing, retail, aviation and logistics to help their digital transformation processes.

"In the latest Gartner magic quadrant report, Gartner merged DMSA (Data Management Solution for Analytics) and OPDBMS (Operational DBMS) magic quadrants into a single Cloud DBMS magic quadrant, and this indicates where the future lies for database technology," said Dr Feifei Li, President of Alibaba Cloud Database Products Business. "We want our customers to ride on the future trend, and we will continue to innovate and provide our customers with the best database technology so that together, we can build a solid foundation in their digital transformation process."

According to Gartner, cloud database will prevail in the near future and by 2023, 75% of all databases will be on a cloud platform[1]. In its recent report entitled 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems , Alibaba Cloud Database was recognized as a player in the "Challengers" quadrant.

