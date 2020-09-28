SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 142/20
On September 1, 2020, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) launched its second public consultation of 2020 on two proposals for potential Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs)[1]. The Candidate List will expand to 211 if these proposals are accepted. Interested parties have until October 16, 2020 to submit comments and further information on the use, exposure, alternatives and risks of the substances to ECHA.
The two potential SVHCs are:
- Bis(2-(2-methoxyethoxy)ethyl)ether (Tetraglyme)
- The ninth glycol ether identified as SVHC if the proposal is accepted
- Dioctyltin dilaurate, stannane, dioctyl-, bis(coco acyloxy) derivs., and any other stannane, dioctyl-, bis(fatty acyloxy) derivs. wherein C12 is the predominant carbon number of the fatty acyloxy moiety
Possible uses of these potential SVHCs are summarized in Table 1.
Table 1. Possible uses of the potential SVHCs in the Consultation List published by ECHA on September 1, 2020.
|No.
|Substance
|CAS No./
EC No.
|Classification
|Potential uses
|1
|Bis(2-(2-methoxyethoxy)ethyl) ether
|143-24-8 / 205-594-7
|Repr. 1B
|2
|Dioctyltin dilaurate, stannane,
dioctyl-, bis(coco acyloxy) derivs.,
and any other stannane, dioctyl-,
bis(fatty acyloxy) derivs. wherein C12 is the predominant carbon number of the fatty acyloxy moiety
|- / -
|Repr. 1B
Abbreviations
Repr. 1B: Toxic for reproduction category 1B
Emily Lam
Corporate Research & Development
t: (+852) 2774 7420
