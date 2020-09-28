SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 142/20

On September 1, 2020, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) launched its second public consultation of 2020 on two proposals for potential Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs)[1]. The Candidate List will expand to 211 if these proposals are accepted. Interested parties have until October 16, 2020 to submit comments and further information on the use, exposure, alternatives and risks of the substances to ECHA.

The two potential SVHCs are:

Bis(2-(2-methoxyethoxy)ethyl)ether (Tetraglyme) The ninth glycol ether identified as SVHC if the proposal is accepted

Dioctyltin dilaurate, stannane, dioctyl-, bis(coco acyloxy) derivs., and any other stannane, dioctyl-, bis(fatty acyloxy) derivs. wherein C12 is the predominant carbon number of the fatty acyloxy moiety

Possible uses of these potential SVHCs are summarized in Table 1.



Table 1. Possible uses of the potential SVHCs in the Consultation List published by ECHA on September 1, 2020.

No. Substance CAS No./

EC No.

Classification

Potential uses

1 Bis(2-(2-methoxyethoxy)ethyl) ether

143-24-8 / 205-594-7

Repr. 1B

Manufacture of soldering fluxes/solder pastes

Solvent for production of binders for paints

In paint strippers and adhesive removers

Additive for the fixation of resins in durable-press cotton and cellulosic fabrics 2 Dioctyltin dilaurate, stannane,

dioctyl-, bis(coco acyloxy) derivs.,

and any other stannane, dioctyl-,

bis(fatty acyloxy) derivs. wherein C12 is the predominant carbon number of the fatty acyloxy moiety - / - Repr. 1B Stabilizers and catalysts in plastics and rubber

Abbreviations

Repr. 1B: Toxic for reproduction category 1B

