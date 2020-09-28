Ad hoc release

Gurit Kitting extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years

Zurich, September 28, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces a three-year core material engineering and kit supply agreement with a major wind turbine manufacturer. The agreement is an extension of an existing three-year contract which expires. The new contract is expected to generate net sales of around CHF 130 million over the contract period. It is providing a bigger share of volume of this major Wind OEM's kit demand and at current material terms an expected revenue increase of CHF 10-15m per year.

"We are pleased to see that we expand our cooperation to bring further engineered kitting solutions to the global market with one of our key business partners. This agreement includes volumes to be supplied from our new location in India and underlines the importance of the global presence and our well-established business model." says Andreas Kipker, General Manager of Gurit's Kitting business unit.

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

